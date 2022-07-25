AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
ANL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
AVN 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.94%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
GGL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.41%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
OGDC 79.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.42%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.83%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
TRG 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
UNITY 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,301 Decreased By -110.2 (-0.76%)
KSE100 39,796 Decreased By -281.8 (-0.7%)
KSE30 15,089 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat could test resistance at $8.01-3/4

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat could test resistance at $8.01-3/4 after its failure to break support at $7.65-1/2 per bushel.

The failure coincides with bullish divergence on the hourly RSI.

Together they suggest the formation of a bottom around $7.65-1/2.

A further bounce is highly likely after the downtrend has become exhausted.

Global wheat prices reach record levels

A break above $8.01-3/4 could prompt a gain into a range of $8.24 to $8.60-1/4. A break below $7.65-1/2 could open the way towards a range of $7.07-1/4 to $7.36-1/2.

On the daily chart, the contract opened sharply higher on Monday after the big black candlestick appeared on Friday.

Bears seemed to be bluffing within a contracting wedge, which could turn out to be a bottom pattern.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat could test resistance at $8.01-3/4

Intra-day update: Rupee falls relentlessly, hits 232 against US dollar

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Oil extends losing streak on fears Fed hike will dampen fuel demand

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Country likely to buy Iranian LPG in PKR

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories