Joint efforts urged to overcome prevailing crisis

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has termed the proposal of President Dr Arif Alvi for initiating of joint efforts by all relevant institutions as best solution of present crisis.

Chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday, Shah while giving reference to President Alvi’s invitation to parliament, judiciary, military and media for jointly resolving all issues stated it is also an endorsement of our stance.

He opined the solution of the current crisis and political and economic difficulties is lying with the constitution of a joint Board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH].

Shah recalled: “Our party right from the first day is making a demand for formation of a joint BWH that would consist of judiciary, military, media, businessmen, think tanks and other institutions; without that neither democracy would flourish nor improvement in political and economic situation would come.

The ATP chairman stressed that all institutions should join hands and find a durable and sustainable solution to all issues, instead of direct intervention from any other side.

Faiq noticed the role of every institution has been made controversial, while the fear of law has vanished as everyone wants justice of their own choice; this is everything for personal interests and survival of their politics.

He demanded the constitution of a joint board of wisdom and honesty (BWH) at federating units, including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), assuring that his party is ready to give a complete strategy and line of action in this regard.

“We declare proposal of President Arif Alvi regarding joint efforts of parliament, judiciary, military and media for resolving of all issues is the best and we fully support it.”

Shah said the President’s proposal is the right solution to the present political, economic and social crisis.

The ATP chairman said an endless game in assemblies and formation of government has begun while a funeral of morality, law and justice has taken place.

He hoped a collective leadership would come with the formation of a joint board, besides the ‘tug of war’ for gaining power could be eliminated, and the country and economy would lead toward prosperity and improvement.

