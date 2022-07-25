AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taxes on power bills ‘KE fully supports business community’

Press Release 25 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Following the reservations raised by the business community over the implementation of taxes introduced in the Finance Act 2022, Spokesperson K-Electric said, “The business community is very dear to us, and we firmly stand with them.

These taxes were announced in the federal budget by the Government of Pakistan for the entire country and all power distribution companies are bound to implement them.

We would like to reiterate that K-Electric does not receive any benefit from the taxes on the electricity bills, and we have no objection even if these taxes are removed. However, we are yet to receive any direction to amend the order sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), KE spokesman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE FBR business community government of pakistan Finance Act 2022 Taxes on power bills KE electricity bills

Comments

1000 characters

Taxes on power bills ‘KE fully supports business community’

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories