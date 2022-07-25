Taxes on power bills ‘KE fully supports business community’

KARACHI: Following the reservations raised by the business community over the implementation of taxes introduced in the Finance Act 2022, Spokesperson K-Electric said, “The business community is very dear to us, and we firmly stand with them.

These taxes were announced in the federal budget by the Government of Pakistan for the entire country and all power distribution companies are bound to implement them.

We would like to reiterate that K-Electric does not receive any benefit from the taxes on the electricity bills, and we have no objection even if these taxes are removed. However, we are yet to receive any direction to amend the order sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), KE spokesman said.

