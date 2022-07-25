President grieved over murder of PBC secretary

ISLAMABAD: Presi-dent Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the murder of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Secretary Ashraf Rahi.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. The president said that the family of late bar council office bearer should be provided justice with the immediate arrest of culprits.

According to media reports, PBC secretary Ashraf Rahi was killed by unknown suspects in the Badami Bagh police limits on Saturday night.