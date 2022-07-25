AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

KPCTA arranges training session for 100 orphans

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, and Youth Affairs Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged an awareness and training session for around 100 orphans from all over the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The session envisaged inculcating the spirit of responsible citizenship towards eco-tourism and skill development among the neglected segments of the society under the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The session spanned over three days of intense activities and sessions. On the last day, the children participated in a cleanliness drive at Babu Sar Top, which aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and preservation of natural environments. Moreover, sports equipment, gifts, and certificates were also distributed among the children at the end of the event to encourage and appreciate their participation.

During the three-day session at Batta Kundi Naran Valley, various training sessions were organized for these orphans and destitute children, which included leadership and information sessions, physical training programs, a cleanliness drive, capacity-building workshops, and numerous other activities including tourism-related programs. With a special focus on the neglected and underprivileged section of our society, the purpose of the program was to uplift the community at large and help motivate the underprivileged children to focus on being valuable members of the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

tourism Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Batta Kundi Naran Valley

