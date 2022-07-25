Elahi terms cabinet formation violation of SC order

LAHORE: Reacting to the oath of Punjab Ministers, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said the ship-sized cabinet is a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“One person out of three has been made a minister and the oath of the Punjab cabinet is no less than a joke, Elahi said, adding: “The Trustee Chief Minister is making a mockery of the Supreme Court order by giving ministries.” Elahi said that even the swearing-in of the Punjab cabinet and the size of the cabinet cannot save these rulers. Those who are guilty of unconstitutional actions should also be held in contempt of court, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022