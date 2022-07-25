Hepatitis B, C and D: Call to start awareness campaign on emergency basis

LAHORE: Senior Physician of Gastroenterology & Consultant of Lahore General Hospital Dr Israr Ul Haq Toor has said that Hepatitis B, C and D cause liver failure and liver cancer. Patients suffering from this life-threatening disease remain unaware. There is a need to start an awareness campaign on an emergency basis regarding annual medical examination and diagnostic tests among the citizens so that people can be protected from this deadly disease.

He expressed these views while delivering special lecture to the medical students, pointed out that due to hepatitis inflammation in the liver occurs and it can lead to a wide range of health problem including liver cancer. He added that 5 main strains of hepatitis virus A, B, C, and D & E are globally known for which in Pakistan it is much important to go for in time screening of this disease. He further asked the doctors that apart from treatment they must concentrate on creating awareness among patients to remain careful and adopt precautionary measures in this regard.

He said that raising awareness about screening for the prevention of the growing disease of hepatitis (black jaundice) in Pakistan is the most important need of the hour without which it is not possible to reduce the cost of treatment by crores of rupees and mortality rate.

