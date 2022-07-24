AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Zulfiqar Ahmad 24 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari Saturday accused the United States embassy in Islamabad of “tracking” journalists and her party leadership.

In a statement on twitter, she said that “US Embassy tracking journos [journalists] and PTI.”

Giving details, she said that a senior journalist from a leading English daily made a telephone call to her and discussed the cypher issue on Thursday evening.

Mazari claimed that the very next morning, the journalist received a telephone call from the US embassy and a person named Laeeq asked him if he was doing a story on the cypher as he had discussed the matter with the PTI leaders. “So now we have US emb [embassy] listening in to journos [journalist] &/or our cells,” she tweeted.

Mazari claims she found voice recorder at her residence

Mazari questioned if the US has been given official spying access by “the conspirators of the US regime change conspiracy - those who themselves have this intrusive wherewithal.”

Taking a jibe at the coalition government, she said, “Subservience to US is on once again!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US embassy PTI Dr Shireen Mazari journalists PTI leaders

Comments

1000 characters

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories