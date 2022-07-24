‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari Saturday accused the United States embassy in Islamabad of “tracking” journalists and her party leadership.

In a statement on twitter, she said that “US Embassy tracking journos [journalists] and PTI.”

Giving details, she said that a senior journalist from a leading English daily made a telephone call to her and discussed the cypher issue on Thursday evening.

Mazari claimed that the very next morning, the journalist received a telephone call from the US embassy and a person named Laeeq asked him if he was doing a story on the cypher as he had discussed the matter with the PTI leaders. “So now we have US emb [embassy] listening in to journos [journalist] &/or our cells,” she tweeted.

Mazari claims she found voice recorder at her residence

Mazari questioned if the US has been given official spying access by “the conspirators of the US regime change conspiracy - those who themselves have this intrusive wherewithal.”

Taking a jibe at the coalition government, she said, “Subservience to US is on once again!”

