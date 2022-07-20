Mazari claims she found voice recorder at her residence

ISLAMABAD: Flamboyant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Dr Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday claimed that a voice recording device of an American model was found in her bedroom under a coffee table.

Speaking at a presser along with Shibli Faraz, she said bugging was illegal as it violated her rights and the constitution. “I was at Bani Gala yesterday [Monday] when I got a call from one of my domestic workers that a device had been attached underneath a coffee table in my bedroom,” she said.

Mazari, who is a former minister for human rights, said that at first, she thought it could be a USB, but later it became clear that it was a voice recorder of an American model.

She further claimed that the device was the same as the listening device found at PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence last month.

“The question is: who installed it? That too in my bedroom. We have our doubts regarding who is behind it. But I want to highlight that this is a violation of the constitution,” she lamented. Sharing details about the device, she said it was traceable and had a mic through which everything could be heard, adding “what are they trying to find out and I just want to ask isn’t there is a limit for state institutions.”

“What more do you want to achieve? Fake cases have been lodged against us. Our mobile phones have been tapped. The law and the Constitution have been turned into a joke.”

She claimed that the concept of privacy had vanished from society, adding that all dissenting voices were being subjected to this ordeal.

Mazari said she was not going to stay quiet and would file a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying by doing all that, they had infringed upon her rights to privacy and protection.

“Article 14(1) of the Constitution has been violated,” she claimed, as the article refers to the inviolability of privacy of a citizen’s home.

She also urged the government and the state to be cautious as the people in the country were angry because of the foreign conspiracy — which the PTI claims was hatched to oust its government — and were standing up against the state.

“You saw the results of the Punjab by-elections. But it seems like the agencies are still not understanding the situation which is unfortunate,” she added. In the same breath, she said that “whether it be “neutrals” or any other spy agency, no one can silence us as we’ll expose everyone behind such dirty tactics”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022