Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

KABUL: Afghanistan’s finance ministry announced Saturday that a contract was signed for the purchase of 350,000 tons of oil from neighbouring Iran.

The agreement was signed with an Iranian firm during an Afghan delegation’s visit to the neighbouring country.

The delegation included representatives of Afghanistan Oil and Gas Corporation, ministries of finance and foreign affairs, Da Afghanistan Bank and National Standards Authority. The two sides held talks on quality, prices, transit and creating facilities for traders, and agreed to establish joint committee on expanding gas pipeline and establishing joint refineries.