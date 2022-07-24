Delay, detention charges: Customs urges shipping lines to allow full waiver

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has urged the shipping lines to allow complete withdrawal of delay and detention charges on all pending consignments landed at any port across the country on or before June 30, 2022.

Earlier, the memorandum issued by the ministry of commerce stated that the MOC has decided to allow the release of all those consignments, imported in violation of the SRO 598(I)/2022 dated May 19, 2022, and are pending customs clearance, provided the consignments had landed at any port across the country on or before June 30, 2022, subject to payment of a surcharge to be imposed on the C&F value of goods, which is between 5 to 15 percent.

Consequently, Pakistan Customs has allowed the release of all those consignments, which are pending customs clearance at any port across the country.

Keeping in view that the delay and detention charges can potentially make this relaxation ineffective, the customs department has urged the shipping lines to waive off all delay and detention charges on all pending consignments landed at any port of the country from May 19, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

Earlier, the issue was raised by the Trade bodies of Karachi and sent letters to the concerned authorities.

They stated that following the imposition of a ban on import of luxury items vide SRO.598 (i)/2022 Dated 19 May 2022, around 600 to 900 containers were stuck only at Karachi port due to delay of the vessel sailing from origin and Bill of Lading issued after May 19, 2022, and requested to defer the implementation date of the ban till July 1, 2022.