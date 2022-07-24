AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

Lahore receives another 86mm rainfall

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The city of Lahore received another maximum rain of 86 millimeters on Saturday as it remained covered by clouds from early morning till evening.

The area of Johar Town took a heavy shower of 86 millimeters, followed by 66 millimeters in Nishtar Town, 22 millimeters in Samanabad, and 15 millimeters in Iqbal Town and Gulberg, 12 millimeters in Tajpura, and 10 millimeters in Gulshan-e-Ravi and less than it in other parts of the city.

The minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius against the maximum of 31C. Due to heavy rainfall, there is a risk of land sliding and flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Punjab and Kashmir besides urban flooding in major cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad during the next 48 hours.

