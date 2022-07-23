AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Delimitations of constituencies: SC issues notices to AGP, Advocate General Sindh on MQM-P’s plea

Zulfiqar Ahmad 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) and the Advocate General Sindh in response to a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against delimitations of constituencies for local government elections.

A three-member judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

The counsel for MQM-P Barrister Farogh Naseem said that delimitations in Sindh were challenged as the amendments made by Sindh Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) provincial government are against the constitution and the apex court’s verdict.

He said the Sindh High Court (SHC) also declared the amendments unconstitutional.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the bench, in his remarks said that if so, the case could be remanded to the SHC. To this, the MQM-P counsel said the apex court could remand the case to the SHC after issuing a stay order.

When the bench asked about the detailed verdict of the SHC, Naseem said it had submitted a copy of the verdict to the apex court Karachi registry.

After issuing notices to the AGP and the AG Sindh adjourned the case till Tuesday.

