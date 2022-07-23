AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt removes Punjab IGP ahead of crucial CM vote

Abdullah Mughal 23 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Moments before the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly to elect a new chief minister on Friday, the federal government removed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan from his post.

Sources said the federal government removed IG Sardar Ali Khan after he requested for his transfer to another appropriate position since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other leaders had frequently been declaring that they will hold ‘accountable’ the top provincial bureaucracy, including the IG police and the chief secretary for their alleged involvement in manhandling of the party supports during the Azadi March, after winning the chief minister’s slot.

According to notifications issued by the Establishment Division on Friday, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Pakistan Railways Inspector General Faisal Shahkar. The outgoing inspector general has been transferred and posted as the Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect until further orders.

Separately, Shahkar, previously serving as the railways inspector general has now been transferred and posted as the provincial police chief with immediate effect until further orders.

The newly-appointed police chief is a grade-22 officer and belonged to the sixteenth common. He joined the Pakistan Police Service as the additional superintendent in 1988 and served as the additional inspector general at the Special Branch for almost three years. He has also served in the United Nations’ special missions in Bosnia and Liberia among other countries.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has also refused to work and requested the government for his transfer to another appropriate position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Federal Government Imran Khan Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Govt removes Punjab IGP ahead of crucial CM vote

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories