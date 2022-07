KARACHI: Gold on Friday gained a sizeable value on the local market, traders said. It soared by Rs900 to Rs145400 per tola and Rs772 to Rs124657 per 10 grams.

Gold price on the world market was quoted for $1724 per ounce.

Silver was available at Rs1580 per tola and Rs1354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

