Minister visits POF

Press Release 23 Jul, 2022

WAH CANTT: Muhammad Israr Tareen Federal Minister for Defence Production visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories. On arrival at POF, Federal Minister MoDP was received by Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan, HI (M), Chairman POF Board. The Federal Minister was introduced with DGs, POF Board members, senior civil and military officials.

Federal Minister was told in detailed briefing that POFis the premier defence organization of the country which is not only meeting defence requirement of the Armed Forces of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40 countries around the globe. Federal Minister was further briefed that POF is a sizeable defence production complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and total work force is more than 24,000. POFs industrial base is strong enough to undertake development and production of almost all types of conventional arms and ammunitions. The Federal Minister visited POF Products Display Lounge and appreciated the quality of POF Products. He lauded the efforts being made by POF’s engineers, scientists and workmen for the defence of the nation.

