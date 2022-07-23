KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 22, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Kamome Disc Trans Maritime 21-07-2022 Victoria Mogas PVt Ltd B-1 Ginga Disc Gac Pakistan 21-07-2022 Merlin Base Oil Pvt. Ltd B-4 English Load Asia Marine 17-07-2022 Bay Corn Pvt. Ltd B-5 Ageri Disc Pakistan National Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022 B-10/B-11 Rotterdam Disc Yellow Alpine Marine 16-07-2022 Eagle Soya Bean Services B-13/B-14 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022 Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022 Royal Wheat Agencies Nmb-1 Habibi Load N. S Shipping 26-06-2022 Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21/B-20 Loch Disc General Ocean World 21-07-2022 Melfort Cargo Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/2 Budapest Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd 21-07-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 22-07-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Xin Yan 22-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Tian Lines Pakistan California 22-07-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Trader Shipping Agency GFS Pride 22-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Sea Wolf 22-07-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link International Maersk 23-07-2022 D/20000 Carbon Trans Maritime Kate Black Pvt. Ltd Kota 23-07-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta Megah Shipping Safeen 23-07-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Pioneer Services Hilda 23-07-2022 L/2000 Rice - HG Shanghai 23-07-2022 D/12550 General Sea Hawks Asia Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Al Shaffiah 22-07-2022 Tanker - Spring 3 22-07-2022 Tanker - Ocean Hope 22-07-2022 Tanker - High Prosperity 22-07-2022 Tanker - Osaka Express 22-07-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kang Hu Bitumen Transmarine Jul. 20, 2022 Wan MW-2 Lila Corn East Jul. 11, 2022 Nola Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Protector Coal Alpine Jul. 20, 2022 St John ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Orian Coal Sino Jul. 21, 2022 Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm oil Alpine Jul. 21, 2022 Hessa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans Gas Transmarine Jul. 21, 2022 Arctic oil ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= BW Matsuyama Soya Bean Ocean Services July, 22, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Milaha Qatar LNG G.S.A Jul. 22, 2022 Scarlet Rosella Soya Bean Ocean Services -do- East-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Chang Young Palm oil Alpine - Aframax Riviera Furnace oil PNSC - Felicity Furnace oil PNSC - Gas Athena LPG M.International - Jabal Harim Steel coil Sea Fox - Eemslift Dafne Gen. Cargo Noble Shipping - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL California Containers CMA CGM July, 22, 2022 Irenes Ray Containers -do- X-Press Bardsy Containers -do- OOCL Washington Containers OOCL July, 23, 2022 =============================================================================

