Jul 23, 2022
Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 22, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Kamome         Disc           Trans Maritime     21-07-2022
                  Victoria       Mogas           PVt Ltd
B-1               Ginga          Disc           Gac Pakistan       21-07-2022
                  Merlin         Base Oil       Pvt. Ltd
B-4               English        Load           Asia Marine        17-07-2022
                  Bay            Corn           Pvt. Ltd
B-5               Ageri          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Wheat          Ship Corp.         12-07-2022
B-10/B-11         Rotterdam      Disc Yellow    Alpine Marine      16-07-2022
                  Eagle          Soya Bean      Services
B-13/B-14         Nord           Disc Wheat     Posidon            14-07-2022
                  Sunda          in Bulk        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Ocean          Disc           Bulk Shipping      07-07-2022
                  Royal          Wheat          Agencies
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load           N. S Shipping      26-06-2022
                                 Rice           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21/B-20         Loch           Disc General   Ocean World        21-07-2022
                  Melfort        Cargo          Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2         Budapest       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd
                  Express        Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd   21-07-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      22-07-2022     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Xin Yan           22-07-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Tian                                                           Lines Pakistan
California        22-07-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Trader                                                        Shipping Agency
GFS Pride         22-07-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Sea Wolf          22-07-2022     L/1600 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
Maersk            23-07-2022     D/20000 Carbon                Trans Maritime
Kate                              Black                              Pvt. Ltd
Kota              23-07-2022     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
 Megah                                                               Shipping
Safeen            23-07-2022     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
Pioneer                                                              Services
Hilda             23-07-2022     L/2000 Rice                                -
HG Shanghai       23-07-2022     D/12550 General               Sea Hawks Asia
                                 Cargo                        Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah       22-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Spring 3          22-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ocean
Hope              22-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
High
Prosperity        22-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Osaka
Express           22-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kang Hu        Bitumen        Transmarine     Jul. 20, 2022
                  Wan
MW-2              Lila           Corn           East            Jul. 11, 2022
                  Nola                          Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Protector      Coal           Alpine          Jul. 20, 2022
                  St John
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Orian          Coal           Sino            Jul. 21, 2022
                                                Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm oil       Alpine          Jul. 21, 2022
                   Hessa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chemtrans      Gas            Transmarine     Jul. 21, 2022
                  Arctic         oil
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
BW
Matsuyama         Soya Bean      Ocean Services                July, 22, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Milaha Qatar      LNG            G.S.A                          Jul. 22, 2022
Scarlet
Rosella           Soya Bean      Ocean Services                          -do-
East-1            Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Chang
Young             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Aframax
Riviera           Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Felicity          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Gas
Athena            LPG            M.International                            -
Jabal Harim       Steel coil     Sea Fox                                    -
Eemslift
Dafne             Gen. Cargo     Noble Shipping                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
 California       Containers     CMA CGM                       July, 22, 2022
Irenes Ray        Containers                                             -do-
X-Press
 Bardsy           Containers                                             -do-
OOCL
Washington        Containers     OOCL                          July, 23, 2022
=============================================================================

