23 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 22, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Kamome Disc Trans Maritime 21-07-2022
Victoria Mogas PVt Ltd
B-1 Ginga Disc Gac Pakistan 21-07-2022
Merlin Base Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-4 English Load Asia Marine 17-07-2022
Bay Corn Pvt. Ltd
B-5 Ageri Disc Pakistan National
Wheat Ship Corp. 12-07-2022
B-10/B-11 Rotterdam Disc Yellow Alpine Marine 16-07-2022
Eagle Soya Bean Services
B-13/B-14 Nord Disc Wheat Posidon 14-07-2022
Sunda in Bulk Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Ocean Disc Bulk Shipping 07-07-2022
Royal Wheat Agencies
Nmb-1 Habibi Load N. S Shipping 26-06-2022
Rice Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21/B-20 Loch Disc General Ocean World 21-07-2022
Melfort Cargo Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2 Budapest Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd 21-07-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 22-07-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Xin Yan 22-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Tian Lines Pakistan
California 22-07-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Trader Shipping Agency
GFS Pride 22-07-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Sea Wolf 22-07-2022 L/1600 Rice Trade Link
International
Maersk 23-07-2022 D/20000 Carbon Trans Maritime
Kate Black Pvt. Ltd
Kota 23-07-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Megah Shipping
Safeen 23-07-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Pioneer Services
Hilda 23-07-2022 L/2000 Rice -
HG Shanghai 23-07-2022 D/12550 General Sea Hawks Asia
Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah 22-07-2022 Tanker -
Spring 3 22-07-2022 Tanker -
Ocean
Hope 22-07-2022 Tanker -
High
Prosperity 22-07-2022 Tanker -
Osaka
Express 22-07-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Kang Hu Bitumen Transmarine Jul. 20, 2022
Wan
MW-2 Lila Corn East Jul. 11, 2022
Nola Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Protector Coal Alpine Jul. 20, 2022
St John
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Orian Coal Sino Jul. 21, 2022
Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm oil Alpine Jul. 21, 2022
Hessa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans Gas Transmarine Jul. 21, 2022
Arctic oil
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
BW
Matsuyama Soya Bean Ocean Services July, 22, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Milaha Qatar LNG G.S.A Jul. 22, 2022
Scarlet
Rosella Soya Bean Ocean Services -do-
East-1 Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Chang
Young Palm oil Alpine -
Aframax
Riviera Furnace oil PNSC -
Felicity Furnace oil PNSC -
Gas
Athena LPG M.International -
Jabal Harim Steel coil Sea Fox -
Eemslift
Dafne Gen. Cargo Noble Shipping -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
California Containers CMA CGM July, 22, 2022
Irenes Ray Containers -do-
X-Press
Bardsy Containers -do-
OOCL
Washington Containers OOCL July, 23, 2022
=============================================================================
