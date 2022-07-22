AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (5.16%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.64%)
EPCL 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
GGGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.07%)
GGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.84%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.65%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.94%)
MLCF 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.75%)
OGDC 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.21%)
PAEL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.75%)
TPLP 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.49%)
TREET 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.23%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
WAVES 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 3,960 Increased By 42.2 (1.08%)
BR30 14,347 Increased By 275.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 315.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,259 Increased By 137.8 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Chris Pine touts 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as Comic-Con returns

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAN DIEGO: Actor Chris Pine said he had never immersed himself in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons until a few years ago when he was asked about starring in a movie about the fantasy world of swords and sorcery. Now, he's a convert.

Speaking to thousands of fans in a convention hall at San Diego Comic-Con, Pine said he hoped the Paramount Pictures big-screen imagining of the game, due in theaters next March, would help "spread the gospel of D & D." It's a game, he said, that everyone should play in high school.

"You can get the bully, the jock... all in a room and I guarantee you in 20 minutes no one will remember what kind of class they came from, or who their best friends are, or who the dork is," he said. "They just want to laugh."

The 'Wonder Woman' actor helped kick off the return of Comic-Con for the first time since 2019. The annual, celebrity-studded celebration of superheroes and pop culture was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Thrones' and 'Rings' fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

Organisers said they expect a full crowd of 130,000 guests through Sunday.

'Dungeons & Dragons' co-writer and director John Francis Daley said he aimed for the film to capture the feeling of camaraderie and "family coming together to face obstacles" that he experiences when playing the game.

Called 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' the film also stars 'Fast & Furious' actor Michelle Rodriguez, 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page and British actor Hugh Grant, who said the movie "had a real Monty Python vibe."

It was Grant's first appearance at Comic-Con.

"We did try to come with 'Sense and Sensibility' but were turned away," Grant joked.

Bridgerton Comic Con Fast & Furious Chris Pine Dungeons & Dragons Hugh Grant

Comments

1000 characters

Chris Pine touts 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as Comic-Con returns

Intra-day update: Rupee hits 229 against US dollar

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Read more stories