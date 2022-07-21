AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.16%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.16%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.59%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.65%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.34%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
UNITY 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.04%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,950 Decreased By -40.4 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,202 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.92%)
KSE100 40,115 Decreased By -345 (-0.85%)
KSE30 15,252 Decreased By -116.9 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainians in limbo at Polish refugee centre

AFP 21 Jul, 2022

WARSAW: Kyrill is killing time. Sitting on his cot at the Global Expo refugee reception centre in Warsaw, the 11-year-old busies himself by trying to take apart a scooter.

For four months now, he and his family – mother Olena Polonitska and aunt Oksana – have called the former exhibition centre home.

They fled Ukraine soon after Russia invaded in February, crossing the western border into Poland along with hundreds of thousands of others.

The makeshift refugee centre was meant to be a temporary solution but as the war drags on, their lives are still on hold.

“All I hope for now is to return home or else to be relocated somewhere in Poland,” Polonitska told AFP.

Of the 1.2 million Ukrainians registered for temporary protection in Poland, most are renting or being hosted by others, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

But around 20 percent are still living in transit centres or collective sites like Global Expo.

Not wanting to stray too far from Ukraine and their loved ones, and without better prospects in Poland, thousands are biding their time in limbo.

The struggle to settle

Many at Global Expo are waiting on housing offers from Polish families. There are fewer now compared to the deluge at the start of the invasion, according to volunteers at the centre.

“We still get housing offers from Polish individuals, but they no longer come from the big cities,” said Angelika, coordinator of a relocation programme.

“But the Ukrainians want to remain in the big cities as they think they’re more likely to find jobs there,” she told AFP.

On Tuesday, the Polish government announced a programme to encourage refugees to move to rural areas lacking workers.

All Polish households with refugees already receive a daily stipend of 40 zlotys (nearly nine dollars) per person hosted.

They receive the stipend for 120 days, or longer in certain cases.

The belief is that four months is enough time for the refugees to settle in and become self-sufficient, with a job and their own place.

That timeline is not always realistic. Many remain without work or struggle to rent an apartment, as demand exceeds supply in the big cities.

“There are refugees who arrive at the centre after having lived with Polish families who no longer have the means or the will to host them,” volunteer Marcin Kulicki told AFP.

Stay or go

At a welcome desk at Global Expo, a Japanese flag hangs over a sign announcing accommodation options.

Refugees there say they regularly receive housing offers abroad, sometimes even with jobs thrown into the mix.

“We set up a partnership with the Japanese administration for 2,000 refugees to go there to work,” said volunteer Maksym Demidov, who heads a Polish-Ukrainian charity.

He told AFP that some 50 people are ready to take the plunge. Most of the refugees however prefer to stay put, no matter the country on offer.

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

According to the UN’s refugee agency, 79 percent of those hosted by Poland plan to remain in the EU country for the near future.

“Participants in focus group discussions noted that they had decided to seek refuge in a country near Ukraine so they could be closer to home,” the agency said in a report this month.

But some, like those from areas now occupied by Russia, see their future far from Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine Poland Warsaw Kyrill Olena Polonitska refugee centre

Comments

1000 characters

Ukrainians in limbo at Polish refugee centre

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories