AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.46%)
EPCL 65.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-5.12%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.89%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
OGDC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.4%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
UNITY 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.26%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.72%)
BR100 3,948 Decreased By -41.6 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,195 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.96%)
KSE100 40,112 Decreased By -347.4 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,250 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022
Markets

US oil to drop into $93.99-$96.10 range

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to drop into a range of $93.99-$96.10 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $99.53.

The bounce from $90.56 seems to have ended with the formation of a small double-top around a resistance at $105.08.

The retracement analysis on the fall from $114.05 reveals its close relation to the bounce.

Oil slips on lacklustre US summer gasoline demand

The relation clearly signals a steady downtrend from the June 14 high of $123.68, as the bounce proved to be against the shorter downtrend from the June 29 high of $114.05.

A break above $99.53 may lead to a gain limited to $102.31.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $104.90.

The failure confirmed an intact channel, within which the downtrend may develop further.

US oil

