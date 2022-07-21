AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
Pakistan

Death toll from rain-hit Balochistan areas reaches 88: PDMA

NNI 21 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: For Balochistan, the rain miseries are far from over as after the fresh six deaths, the toll climbs to 88 in the province.

The PDMA released a report on Wednesday detailing the losses caused by the torrential monsoon rains lashed this month. According to the report, 88 people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the province. A large number of children were also among those who were killed during rains.

Giving the breakdown, the PDMA said 28 women, 38 men and 11 children have been expired in the rain calamity. The report said that the deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dukki, Khuzdar, Kohlo, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi.

The PDMA reported that 62 people sustained injuries in different rain-related incidents and a total of 3,128 houses have been damaged. The PDMA Balochistan tweeted that around 100 families were provided with tents and basic facilities of everyday life.

The Met Office said strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat from July 20 to July 26 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to July 26 with occasional gaps.

While rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) are also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi from July 22 to July 26 and in all districts of Sindh from July 24 to July 26.

