LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 20, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.56214   1.56829   1.57900   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       2.16157   1.97143   2.16157   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.73171   2.48300   2.74029   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       3.29886   3.06443   3.38129   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.86957   3.68671   3.97829   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

