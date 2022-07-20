AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,460 Increased By 70.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares snap three-day winning streak; eyes on Draghi government’s fate

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

European shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday on jitters around Russian gas supplies to the continent, while Italian shares slid amid a political crisis surrounding Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government.

Italy’s MIB index closed 1.6% lower, weighed by bank stocks. Draghi asked for the upper house Senate to hold a confidence vote that will effectively decide if his coalition government stays in office.

A vote on his speech is expected after the market closes at 1730 GMT.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella urged Draghi to reconsider his resignation tendered last week after the populist 5-Star coalition boycotted a confidence vote, sending the MIB index to November 2020 lows.

“In the event that Mr Draghi confirms his resignation, there is a chance that President Mattarella will open a round of consultations with all political parties to verify whether there is a majority in parliament to support a new government with a different prime minister, with the main aim of passing the 2023 budget law before calling elections,” UniCredit analysts said in a research note.

“This will not be an easy outcome to achieve, further increasing political uncertainty.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.5% before erasing gains to end 0.2% lower.

Hitting sentiment was news that the European Union told member states to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop.

The STOXX 600 hit a more than five-week high on Tuesday after sources told Reuters Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were seen restarting on time this week.

Worries about an energy supply crunch in Europe, a weaker euro and prospects that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb soaring inflation could spark a global recession have rattled markets, with the STOXX 600 down 13.4% this year.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank’s impending policy decision on Thursday, with sources saying a larger-than-signalled 50 basis point interest rate hike could be discussed in the meeting.

Among single stocks, HelloFresh slumped 9.4% after the German meal-kit maker reduced its 2022 outlook, citing inflation, waning consumer confidence and the Ukraine war.

Volvo Cars fell 5.2% after it flagged a potential dip in retail sales this year.

As of Tuesday, second-quarter earnings are expected to increase 22.1% from a year ago, with a chunk of upbeat earnings expected from the energy sector, according to Refinitiv.

Uniper surged 12.7% after a report that the German government plans to take a 30% stake in the German power firm and will allow the utility to pass on some energy costs to customers as part of a bailout package.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index pan-European STOXX 600 index MIB index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares snap three-day winning streak; eyes on Draghi government’s fate

Rupee continues to plummet, closes near 225 against US dollar

Lahore seeing a repeat of Sindh House horse trading, says Imran

Govt says will roll out 'reshaped' Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme in coming days

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

General elections only way out of ‘economic mess’, says Shaukat Tarin

Next monsoon system: PMD issues urban flooding alert for various parts of country

After massive falls, KSE-100 ends marginally positive

Oil prices fall after US data shows lackluster gasoline demand

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Ahsan emphasises need for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties

Read more stories