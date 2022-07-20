PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly criticised the federal government over massive depreciation in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier pointed out: “When US regime conspiracy’s [Vote of No-Confidence] was tabled [dollar] was at Rs178.” According to Imran Khan, the rupee has fallen to 224 against the US dollar despite the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Economy cannot stabilise until return of political stability: Imran Khan

“The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money laundering [and] getting NROs,” the PTI Chairman added.

He further said that the nation will hold all those accountable who are responsible for the regime change conspiracy and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.