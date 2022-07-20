AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
EPCL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
GTECH 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PRL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.82%)
TPLP 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 76.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
UNITY 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,995 Increased By 21.4 (0.54%)
BR30 14,537 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,498 Increased By 109.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,373 Increased By 48 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

  • PTI chairman says economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy
INP Updated 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly criticised the federal government over massive depreciation in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier pointed out: “When US regime conspiracy’s [Vote of No-Confidence] was tabled [dollar] was at Rs178.” According to Imran Khan, the rupee has fallen to 224 against the US dollar despite the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Economy cannot stabilise until return of political stability: Imran Khan

“The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money laundering [and] getting NROs,” the PTI Chairman added.

He further said that the nation will hold all those accountable who are responsible for the regime change conspiracy and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.

IMF Federal Government PTI Imran Khan PMLN USD PKR

Comments

1000 characters

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories