ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) as new FBR Member Customs Operations.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Tuesday.

Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Member (Customs-Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been made FBR Member.

