Habib Metropolitan Bank declares

KARACHI: Following are the rates of Profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended June 30, 2022 declared by Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

==================================================================================================================================

Jan 01, 2022 to May 01, 2022 to Jun 01, 2022 to Apr 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== Saving Deposit - Individuals only 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% ================================================================================================================================== Jan 01, 2022 to May 01, 2022 to Jun 01, 2022 to Apr 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== Habib Metro Saving Plus Account - Individuals only Upto Rs. 250,000/- 8.50% 11.00% 12.50% Over Rs. 250,000/- 8.75% 11.25% 12.75% Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus 8.75% 11.25% 12.75% Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts 8.75% 11.25% 12.75% ================================================================================================================================== Jan 01, 2022 to Apr 18, 2022 to May 27, 2022 to Apr 17, 2022 May 26, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== SNTD 7 days 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% 30 days and over 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% Term/Fixed Deposits 1 Month 8.50% 11.00% 12.50% 3 Months 8.75% 11.25% 12.75% 6 Months 9.00% 11.50% 13.00% 1 Year 9.75% 12.25% 13.75% 2 Years 10.00% 12.50% 14.00% 3 Years 10.25% 12.75% 14.25% 4 Years 10.50% 13.00% 14.50% 5 Years 10.75% 13.25% 14.75% ================================================================================================================================== Jan 01, 2022 to Apr 18, 2022 to Apr 17, 2022 June 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== Habib Metro Izafa Certificate 7.50% 16.67% (5 Years) (6 Years) ================================================================================================================================== Jan 01, 2022 to Apr 18, 2022 to May 27, 2022 to April 17, 2022 May 26, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme 10.75% 12.75% 14.25% (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) ================================================================================================================================== Jan 01, 2022 to Apr 18, 2022 to May 27, 2022 to Apr 17, 2022 May 26, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== Habib Metro Mahana Scheme 1 Year - minimum placement Rs. 25,000/- 10.50% 12.50% 14.00% 2 Years - minimum placement Rs.25,000/- 10.60% 12.60% 14.10% 3 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/- 10.70% 12.70% 14.20% 4 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/- 10.80% 12.80% 14.30% 5 Years - minimum placement Rs.100,000/- 11.00% 13.00% 14.50% ================================================================================================================================== Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme Jan 01, 2022 to Apr 18, 2022 Jun 01, 2022 to Apr 17, 2022 to May 26,2022 Jun 30, 2022 ================================================================================================================================== QTR HY QTR HY YR QTR HY YR For 1 Year 10.60% 10.70% 12.60% 12.70% 13.00% 14.10% 14.20% 14.50% For 2 Years 10.70% 10.80% 12.70% 12.80% 13.10% 14.20% 14.30% 14.60% For 3 Years 10.80% 10.90% 12.80% 12.90% 13.20% 14.30% 14.40% 14.70% For 4 Years 10.90% 11.00% 12.90% 13.00% 13.30% 14.40% 14.50% 14.80% For 5 Years 11.10% 11.20% 13.15% 13.25% 13.50% 14.65% 14.75% 15.00%

==================================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022