Habib Metropolitan Bank declares

PLS profit rates
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Following are the rates of Profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended June 30, 2022 declared by Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

==================================================================================================================================

                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          May 01, 2022 to          Jun 01, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 30, 2022             May 31, 2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
Saving Deposit - Individuals only                                          8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts                                            8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving                                         8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
==================================================================================================================================
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          May 01, 2022 to          Jun 01, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 30, 2022             May 31, 2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Saving
Plus Account - Individuals only
Upto Rs. 250,000/-                                                         8.50%                   11.00%                   12.50%
Over Rs. 250,000/-                                                         8.75%                   11.25%                   12.75%
Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus                                              8.75%                   11.25%                   12.75%
Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts                                          8.75%                   11.25%                   12.75%
==================================================================================================================================
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          Apr 18, 2022 to          May 27, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 17, 2022             May 26, 2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
SNTD
7 days                                                                     8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
30 days and over                                                           8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
Term/Fixed Deposits
1 Month                                                                    8.50%                   11.00%                   12.50%
3 Months                                                                   8.75%                   11.25%                   12.75%
6 Months                                                                   9.00%                   11.50%                   13.00%
1 Year                                                                     9.75%                   12.25%                   13.75%
2 Years                                                                   10.00%                   12.50%                   14.00%
3 Years                                                                   10.25%                   12.75%                   14.25%
4 Years                                                                   10.50%                   13.00%                   14.50%
5 Years                                                                   10.75%                   13.25%                   14.75%
==================================================================================================================================
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          Apr 18, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 17, 2022            June 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Izafa Certificate                                              7.50%                   16.67%
                                                                       (5 Years)                (6 Years)
==================================================================================================================================
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          Apr 18, 2022 to          May 27, 2022 to
                                                                  April 17, 2022             May 26, 2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme                                        10.75%                   12.75%                   14.25%
                                                                        (1 Year)                 (1 Year)                 (1 Year)
==================================================================================================================================
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to          Apr 18, 2022 to          May 27, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 17, 2022             May 26, 2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Mahana Scheme
1 Year - minimum placement Rs. 25,000/-                                   10.50%                   12.50%                   14.00%
2 Years - minimum placement Rs.25,000/-                                   10.60%                   12.60%                   14.10%
3 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/-                                   10.70%                   12.70%                   14.20%
4 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/-                                   10.80%                   12.80%                   14.30%
5 Years - minimum placement Rs.100,000/-                                  11.00%                   13.00%                   14.50%
==================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme
                                                                 Jan 01, 2022 to             Apr 18, 2022          Jun 01, 2022 to
                                                                    Apr 17, 2022           to May 26,2022             Jun 30, 2022
==================================================================================================================================
                                       QTR          HY          QTR          HY          YR         QTR             HY          YR
For 1 Year                          10.60%      10.70%       12.60%      12.70%      13.00%      14.10%         14.20%      14.50%
For 2 Years                         10.70%      10.80%       12.70%      12.80%      13.10%      14.20%         14.30%      14.60%
For 3 Years                         10.80%      10.90%       12.80%      12.90%      13.20%      14.30%         14.40%      14.70%
For 4 Years                         10.90%      11.00%       12.90%      13.00%      13.30%      14.40%         14.50%      14.80%
For 5 Years                         11.10%      11.20%       13.15%      13.25%      13.50%      14.65%         14.75%      15.00%

==================================================================================================================================

