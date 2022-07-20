AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
Changes in ratio of tobacco recovery cess: KP decides to amend law to revise tender rates

Amjad Ali Shah 20 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday approved to amend the law to revise the tender rates in the face of changes in the ratio of Tobacco Recovery Cess.

The approval was given during the 77th provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan here. The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various Government Departments.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Syeda Rabia Sultana to fill the casual vacancy of Independent Director in Water & Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the name of Muhammad Rehan Yousaf for appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Water & Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad.

The provincial cabinet also granted approval to transfer 08 kanal and 10 marla state lands situated at Kalaya District Orakzai, which is the property of the District Administration, in the name of Home & Tribal Affairs Department for the establishment of District Police Officer (DPO) office, CTD office and Special Branch office at Kalaya

Furthermore, the cabinet also accorded approval for availing Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan for ADB-Assisted ADP scheme ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Development Project’. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the transfer of 02 kanal state land located in C&W Colony at Tehsil Batkhela, District Malakand, owned by the C&W Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue-1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for establishing Rescue-1122 station there.

The cabinet also approved in principle to hand over C&W Rest House Naran to Kaghan Development Authority and Shagai Rest House Saidu Sharif to Upper Swat Development Authority for office use with certain necessary conditions.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of recruitment of lecturers through KP Public Service Commission to remove the shortage of teaching staff in Government colleges and if needed, a mechanism shall also be devised to appoint teaching staff on temporary basis on reasonable remunerations to meet the purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

