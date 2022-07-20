AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

YAP says it has In-Principle Approval for EMI licence in Pakistan

Press Release 20 Jul, 2022

With reference to a story published by Business Recorder on July 4, UAE-based financial technology start-up and digital banking app YAP clarified that it has received an In-Principle Approval for the EMI (electronic money institution) licence in Pakistan and PSP (payment service provider) in Ghana and in Saudi Arabia.

YAP added that it raised $41 million as it seeks to expand into new markets and enhance its technology offerings.

The funding round was led by Saudi Arabia-based investment company Aljazira Capital. Global investment conglomerate Abu Dawood Group, Saudi Arabia's Astra Group, Dubai-based private equity business Audacia Capital and family offices also participated in the funding round, the company added in the statement.

The fintech platform, which was launched in 2021 in partnership with RAKBank and has more than 130,000 users signed up on its app, plans to complete its Series A funding by the end of the year, it added.

"We just got the In-Principle Approval for the EMI (electronic money institution) licence in Pakistan and PSP (payment service provider) in Ghana and in Saudi Arabia. Together with the bank we are going to apply to the central bank," Chief Executive and co-founder Marwan Hachem was quoted as saying.

Demand for digital payments and other FinTech services has grown due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as more people use online banking services to transfer money and pay for e-commerce transactions.

FinTech funding worldwide surged 68% annually to $210 billion in 2021, a report by consultancy KPMG showed in March, added the statement.

“We look forward to expanding into new markets and enhancing our offering in the months ahead with these investments,” said Anas Zaidan, co-founder and managing director of YAP.

YAP also plans to launch in Egypt soon, the statement added.

uae digital bank YAP

Comments

1000 characters

YAP says it has In-Principle Approval for EMI licence in Pakistan

Brushing aside speculation, coalition govt decides to complete constitutional term

Hammered by US dollar, rupee closes at record low of 221.99

Bloodbath: KSE-100 closes with 978-point fall as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Pakistan committed to IMF programme, Ahsan Iqbal tells lender

Twitter gets fast-tracked Elon Musk trial over $44 billion deal

France battles massive wildfires, Britain breaks temperature record

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Saudi Arabia crude exports dip to 4-month low in May

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices fall on economic slowdown warnings

Read more stories