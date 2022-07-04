ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.67%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.38%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
GGL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
GTECH 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.78%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.86%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.32%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.39 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.72%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
TPL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.3%)
TPLP 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.38%)
TRG 76.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.39%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -84.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -263.2 (-0.63%)
KSE30 15,745 Decreased By -116 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

  • YAP says it has also received regulatory approval to launch services in Pakistan and Ghana, and that it would soon expand to Egypt
Reuters Updated 04 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based digital bank YAP said on Monday it had raised $41 million and plans to expand into Saudi Arabia through a partnership with a traditional bank in the kingdom.

The investors in the Series A round, which YAP said it intends to close by the end of the year, include Saudi Arabia's Aljazira Capital, Abu Dawood Group, Astra Group and Audacia Capital.

The start-up will partner with Bank AlJazira to offer consumer and business banking services in Saudi Arabia, it said.

YAP said in the statement it had also received regulatory approval to launch services in Pakistan and Ghana, and that it would soon expand to Egypt, the most populous Arab nation.

20 applications received for digital banking licence: SBP

The digital bank, which launched in 2021, has so far signed up more than 130,000 users, YAP said.

“There is incredible demand for fintech products in the region and we are well placed to be a market leader to address these needs," Group CEO Marwan Hachem said.

Also read:

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates MENA digital bank YAP Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital

Comments

1000 characters

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Make shut power plants functional, orders PM at last

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Read more stories