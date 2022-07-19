JI holds PPP, MQM responsible for Shadman tragedy

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for Shadman tragedy that claimed two innocent lives — a mother and her few months old son travelling on a bike with her husband when the bike fell into Shadman nullah.

The JI leader explained that the PPP government appointed political administrator who failed to make any protective measures around the rain drain while the MQM had changed the route of the drain. Engr Naeemur Rehman expressed these views at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq; the headquarters of the JI Karachi, here on Monday.

He highlighted that the JI had already demanded of the government to reconstruct the drain with appropriate design but the government did nothing as it has some other priorities. As a result, he said, a bike riding family slept into the rain drain yesterday and two of them had died whereas the dead body of the mother was recovered and efforts were being made to recover the body of a child till this morning.

He said that billions of rupees are allocated for cleanliness of the rain drains but no practical measure is taken on the ground.

Further talking about the rains, he said that 30,000 buildings in the city are on the verge of collapse but the Sindh Building Control Authority pay no heed to thousands of innocent lives just for the sake of some extra bucks.

The JI leader said that Karachi has become a city of grief and destruction and practically there is no transportation system in the city. He said that all the ruling parties come to masses, make towering claims but do nothing on the ground.

He added that the Shadman tragedy occurred because there was no protection shield around the nullah and it was turned from a very inappropriate point that caused the recent tragedy. The PTI was also focused on conquering Punjab but it has no agenda for Karachi except fake announcements of packages worth hundreds of billions of rupees.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that contrary to the PML-N, the PTI, the PPP and the MQM, JI has worked for the betterment and development of Karachi and Karachiites.

He recalled that the JI’s governments in the past had transformed Karachi into a clean and green city. The JI leader assured Karachiites that the JI would repeat the history if elected in the local bodies government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022