Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 18, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
19 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 18, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.15 14.65
2-Week 14.28 14.78
1-Month 14.56 15.06
3-Month 14.84 15.09
6-Month 15.44 15.69
9-Month 15.51 16.01
1-Year 15.57 16.07
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments