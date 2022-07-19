Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
19 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 18, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 215.00 216.00 DKK 28.13 28.23
SAUDIA RIYAL 56.00 57.00 NOK 20.38 20.48
UAE DIRHAM 57.30 58.30 SEK 19.90 20.00
EURO 213.00 217.00 AUD $ 143.00 145.00
UK POUND 252.00 256.00 CAD $ 162.00 164.00
JAPANI YEN 1.49121 1.51121 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 212.45 213.45 CHINESE YUAN 31.50 32.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
