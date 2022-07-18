Intra-day update: Rupee plummets, hits 215 against US dollar

The rupee took a battering during intra-day trading on Monday, falling to 215 after a depreciation of nearly 1.9% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as political uncertainty after Punjab by-polls threw the market into a frenzy.

Analysts said calls for general elections gained momentum after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) victory in the elections held on Sunday.

In the by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, unofficial results confirmed PTI victory on a majority of the seats on Sunday.

"By-election results have compounded pressure on the local currency, which was already under import payment pressure," Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

Tariq said the by-election results has also raised concerns pertaining to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and clarity on this front is awaited.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 210.95, a depreciation of 0.55% or Rs1.15, as pressure piled up due to import payments and the US currency's strength.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 1.4% even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on Thursday as the US dollar’s renewed strength and deteriorating economic conditions added to pressure on the local currency.

The rupee lost value in two of the three sessions, gaining only marginally on Thursday – the day the IMF staff-level agreement was announced – as investors bet on the US Federal Reserve ratcheting up interest rates to combat soaring inflation, adding to the dollar strength against the rupee.

Additionally, Pakistan saw its foreign exchange reserves fall further, with analysts saying that pending import payments were also adding their weight on the rupee’s downward slide.

Meanwhile, the dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, though fears about Europe’s gas supply put a cap on dollar selling.

The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising US interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China.

This is an intra-day update