Chicken price fixed at Rs286/kg

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday fixed the per kilogram rate for chicken broilers at Rs 286 and issued the price list of daily use commodities.

The rates of vegetables per kilogram including potato (white) Rs40, potato (red-new) Rs 90, onion Rs80, tomato (Afghani) Rs 50, tomato (local) Rs 36, cucumber Rs 40, garlic (Chinese) Rs 260, eggplant Rs40, pumpkin Rs 60, cauliflower Rs 70, cabbage Rs120, lemon Rs 180, ladyfinger Rs 70, and the rate of per Kg turnip was fixes at Rs 50 per kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were; mango (Langra) Rs130, mango (Sindhri) Rs170, mango (Fajri) Rs 120, mango (chaunsa) Rs180, cherry Rs350, apricot (Kabuli) Rs210, era Rs 120, peach Rs170, plum Rs 190, grapes (white) Rs 140, watermelon Rs 40, apple (golden) 160, apple (Iranian) Rs 320, banana No 1 Rs 120 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 70 per dozen and Cantaloupe (Sarda) Rs100 per kg.