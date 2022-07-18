AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Chicken price fixed at Rs286/kg

APP 18 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday fixed the per kilogram rate for chicken broilers at Rs 286 and issued the price list of daily use commodities.

The rates of vegetables per kilogram including potato (white) Rs40, potato (red-new) Rs 90, onion Rs80, tomato (Afghani) Rs 50, tomato (local) Rs 36, cucumber Rs 40, garlic (Chinese) Rs 260, eggplant Rs40, pumpkin Rs 60, cauliflower Rs 70, cabbage Rs120, lemon Rs 180, ladyfinger Rs 70, and the rate of per Kg turnip was fixes at Rs 50 per kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were; mango (Langra) Rs130, mango (Sindhri) Rs170, mango (Fajri) Rs 120, mango (chaunsa) Rs180, cherry Rs350, apricot (Kabuli) Rs210, era Rs 120, peach Rs170, plum Rs 190, grapes (white) Rs 140, watermelon Rs 40, apple (golden) 160, apple (Iranian) Rs 320, banana No 1 Rs 120 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 70 per dozen and Cantaloupe (Sarda) Rs100 per kg.

