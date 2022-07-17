Indonesia central bank will not hesitate to hike rate when inflation picks up-gov

NUSA DUA: Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Sunday when the country’s inflation starts picking up fundamentally, Bank Indonesia will not hesitate to respond with an interest rate hike.

Bank Indonesia to hold rates until second half of 2022 despite hawkish Fed

A well-communicated and well-planned timeline will be important for the central bank to make adjustments to its interest rate policy, Warjiyo said at a seminar on the sidelines of G20 finance leaders meeting in the resort island of Bali.