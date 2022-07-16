Zardari condemns killing of Lt Col Mirza

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the kidnapping and killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza is an unforgivable crime.

Zardari said that the country and the nation are proud of brave sons such as Shaheed Lt Col Mirza.

He said that the killers of the martyred Lt Col Mirza should be treated as enemies of the country.

He said that the leadership and activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) share the grief of the family of Shaheed Mirza.

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, for the high ranks of the martyred soul as well as strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

