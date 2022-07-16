AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari condemns killing of Lt Col Mirza

Recorder Report 16 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the kidnapping and killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza is an unforgivable crime.

Zardari said that the country and the nation are proud of brave sons such as Shaheed Lt Col Mirza.

He said that the killers of the martyred Lt Col Mirza should be treated as enemies of the country.

He said that the leadership and activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) share the grief of the family of Shaheed Mirza.

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, for the high ranks of the martyred soul as well as strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Lt Col Laiq Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari condemns killing of Lt Col Mirza

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories