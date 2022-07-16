All Maslak Ulema Board announces support for PTI candidates

LAHORE: The All Maslak Ulema Board has announced their support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates contesting the by-elections in Punjab on July 17.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said the tides have turned in PTI’s favour; “in all the constituencies where the by-elections were being held the PTI was the most popular party”. “In contrast, the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) was busy buying votes behind closed doors, which shows they were panicking,” he added.

On the reduction of fuel prices, he said after increasing its price by Rs 100, the Prime Minister announced a slash of just Rs 18 per litre.

He revealed that the PML had requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to allow them to give a respite for a few days; “after the election, they will reverse the prices and levy more taxes”. “They think that people can be fooled,” he added.

The former minister said this election will decide the fate of ‘imposed’ government’. He averred that the people will vote them out, adding that if the government rigs by-elections then it will be responsible for the consequences.

“Decisions will no longer be made in closed rooms or Washington, but in constituencies,” he added. “The establishment has always played an important role in politics; since they have decided to remain neutral, they should remain neutral. Now let the people make decisions,” he added.

All Maslak Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Asim Mehmood said it was unfortunate that by changing their loyalties, the 20 provincial legislators have degraded the sanctity of the parliament and offended the people.

“These people do not deserve to be reelected to the Punjab Assembly. Such people should be permanently banned from the parliament,” he added. He urged the people to vote against the turncoats; “the PTI will see our members in full force at the polling stations on the by-elections”.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid in a press conference said that she too received a call from an unknown number, attempting to intimidate her. “The caller claimed that he was talking from the NAB and he was an imposter. He further claimed that he was investigating a case against me, and in response, “I told him to send me a letter on official letterhead and I will send a reply,” she added. She told the media that the PTI candidates contesting by-elections were also receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers.

Dr Rashid was grateful to the Lahore High Court for listening to their case in which they challenged the voter lists, and subsequently reprimanded the election commission. She averred that they had filed a petition in the Election Commission nine days ago with evidence relating to discrepancies in the voters’ list, but it was not heard. The Commission resorted to delaying tactics, she added. “However, our polling agents will be ready to effectively handle the by-elections,” she added. She was confident that on July 17 they will seep the by-elections.

