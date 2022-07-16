Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Limited (CLVLR) 18-Jul-22 09-Aug-2022 16-Aug-2022 /-
==================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments