KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd. 12-Jul-22 18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 22-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT 21-Jul-22 23-Jul-22 4.1% (F) 19-Jul-22
Cnergyico PK Ltd # 18-Jul-22 25-Jul-22 25-Jul-22
Saif Power Ltd 25-Jul-22 27-Jul-22 45% (i) 21-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 NIL 28-Jul-22
AGP Ltd # 21-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd # 22-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 28-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd # 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 NIL 29-Jul-22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-Jul-22 29-Jul-22 50% (F) 22-Jul-22 29-Jul-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Jul-22 30-Jul-22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Jul-22 5-Aug-22 NIL 5-Aug-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
