AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd         5-Jul-22   15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #       11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #     11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd.       12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #               8-Jul-22   19-Jul-22                                   19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #          15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                   22-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT                   21-Jul-22   23-Jul-22    4.1% (F)      19-Jul-22
Cnergyico PK Ltd #                 18-Jul-22   25-Jul-22                                   25-Jul-22
Saif Power Ltd                     25-Jul-22   27-Jul-22    45% (i)       21-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                 20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22    NIL                            28-Jul-22
AGP Ltd #                          21-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                   28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd #   22-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                   28-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd #                   23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22                                   29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                 23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22    NIL                            29-Jul-22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd     26-Jul-22   29-Jul-22    50% (F)       22-Jul-22        29-Jul-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd   29-Jul-22   30-Jul-22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd       29-Jul-22   5-Aug-22     NIL                             5-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Three more wheat cargoes due this month

Rs500bn addition to circular debt: Power Division holds Nepra responsible

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

Punjab by-polls: Electoral campaign ends; polling tomorrow

Bond, money markets rally as yields fall 30-70bps

Trial of PTI bigwigs under Article 6: Cabinet approves formation of body to make recommendations

Social media: crackdown on promoters of immoral contents to be launched

Pakistan- Sri Lanka Test match starts today

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

Read more stories