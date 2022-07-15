AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,782 ringgit

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,782 ringgit per tonne, a break could open the way towards 3,900-3,999 ringgit range. Bullish divergence formed on the hourly RSI, signalling an exhaustion of the downtrend.

A decent bounce is due.

A projection analysis reveals a strong support at 3,592 ringgit, which seems to have temporarily stopped the fall and triggered a bounce.

Palm reverses early gains to hit more than one-year low

It is not very clear how strong the bounce would be.

The 3,782 ringgit looks like an easy target.

A break below 3,543 ringgit could open the way towards 3,284-3,438 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, an inverted hammer appeared on Thursday, succeeding the long-shadowed hammers on July 6 and July 7 that both failed to work as a reversal pattern.

This frequent appearance of reversal patterns in such a short interval is sending a clear signal that the current wave 5 could be ending very soon.

