AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as dismal GDP data raises stimulus hopes

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s major stock indexes gained on Friday, led by consumer stocks after data showed a surprising rise in retail sales, and as dismal economic growth in the second quarter raised expectations of more stimulus.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,339.74 points at 2:36 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 3,286.85 points.

Consumer staples gained 1.4% and consumer discretionary stocks added 2% after data showed retail sales rose 3.1% following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions last month.

Analysts had expected a 0% increase after May’s 6.7% drop. “The retail sales data is better than expectations, and I think the economy is on track for a recovery,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group.

China stocks end higher on export data

“Nonetheless, economic growth is still much lower than its potential, as the fear of COVID outbreaks continues to hurt consumer and corporate sentiment,” said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, missing expectations, official data showed, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

“Given the tame growth, China’s government is likely to deploy economic stimulus measures from now on to rev up its flagging growth,” said Toru Nishihama, Chief Economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

Gains in markets were capped by losses among real estate developers and banks.

In recent weeks, growing numbers of homebuyers have threatened to halt mortgage payments until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, according to official and social media.

That would threaten to kill a nascent recovery in China’s capital-starved property sector and hit banks with hefty writedowns, analysts warned.

However, state media cited CBIRC official as saying that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) will strengthen coordination with housing and construction authorities and the central bank to back local governments in “guaranteeing the delivery of homes”.

In mainland markets, banks lost roughly 1% and real estate developers tumbled more than 3%, while mainland developers listed in Hong Kong slumped roughly 3% to a ten-year low.

At least ten Chinese banks said mortgages related to risky property projects are relatively small, and risks are controllable.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will support the economy while preventing inflation, state media reported on Thursday, signalling increased concerns over price rises.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.7% at 20,612.07 points.

Tech giants traded in Hong Kong retreated more than 1%, with Alibaba down down more than 3%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as dismal GDP data raises stimulus hopes

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories