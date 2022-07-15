AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
EFERT 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
EPCL 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,513 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,384 Increased By 34.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,187 Increased By 22 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for biggest weekly loss since March 2020

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

London copper prices fell on Friday, on track for their worst weekly loss in more than two years, on a stronger dollar and weak demand outlook due to slowing economic growth and imminent rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $7,135.50 a tonne by 0249 GMT.

It was down 8.7% on a weekly basis, its biggest drop since March 2020. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.8% to 54,750 yuan ($8,104.99) a tonne, having hit its lowest since November 2020 of 54,440 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

Economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed sharply in the second quarter, expanding 0.4% year-on-year and missing expectations, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

Copper slides to 20-month low

Meanwhile, inflation in the United States at the highest since 1981 is seen triggering a jump in rate hike this month, which is expected to slow growth and push up the dollar.

The dollar hovered near its two-decade high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

ShFE nickel tumbled 8.3% to 142,690 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 3.1% to 186,280 yuan a tonne while aluminium rose 0.5% to 17,355 yuan a tonne.

Copper Shanghai Futures Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper set for biggest weekly loss since March 2020

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories