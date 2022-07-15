AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
ANL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
BOP 5.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
EFERT 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
EPCL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
FCCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FLYNG 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 83.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
PAEL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.27%)
KSE100 42,365 Increased By 16.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,179 Increased By 14.2 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the United States’ “unjust, illegal” actions that breached Pyongyang’s sovereignty.

North Korea’s state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognising two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Treasury announces additional $1.7bn aid to Ukraine

But the isolated country’s foreign ministry defended the decision, saying Ukraine had already aided US-led actions including sanctions over the North’s weapons programmes.

North Korea has said its nuclear and missile programmes are a self defensive deterrence, and accused the United States of maintaining “hostile policy” by imposing international sanctions and holding military drills with South Korea.

“Ukraine has no the right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the US unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past,” the ministry said.

“We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favourably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect.”

United States Ukraine North Korea foreign ministry

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea says Ukraine can’t talk about sovereignty while aiding US

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

NAB says will now act under new law

PM summons federal cabinet meeting today

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories