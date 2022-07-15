New Covid-19 cases register slight increase

ISLAMABAD: The new Covid-19 cases have recorded a slight increase only a day after a decline, the National Institute of Health (NIH)’s data showed Thursday.

As per stats, 390 new people were found infected with Covid-19 after diagnostic testing on 17,397 samples, taking Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio to 2.24 percent.

Two more people died during the course of treatment for coronavirus overnight, while 175 Covid-19 patients are being treated at various medical facilities across the country.

Around 480 who suffered from the virus, recovered during the last 24 hours, after which the country’s active Covid-19 case count was placed at 10,202.

The maximum positivity ratio was recorded in Lahore at 4.62 percent, followed by Hyderabad 4.48 percent, 3.51 percent in Islamabad, 2.60 in Karachi, 1.60 in Peshawar, and 1.15 percent in Multan.

As many as 586,425 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 509,830 in Punjab, 220,334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,708 in Islamabad, 35,625 in Balochistan, 43,439 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,770 in Gilgit Baltistan.

As many as 13,580 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,132 in Sindh, 6,325 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022