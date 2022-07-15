PIA inducts second Airbus 320 aircraft into fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has inducted the second Airbus 320 aircraft into the fleet. The second Airbus 320 aircraft has arrived from Sharjah.

According to the details, the first aircraft arrived in Pakistan on April 29, 2022, and is now in operation. The national flag carrier had tendered for the acquisition of the aircraft last year out of which two aircraft have reached Pakistan this year while two more aircraft will reach Pakistan in the next few days.

After inducting these aircraft into the fleet, the number of Airbus 320 aircraft has increased to 14. PIA spokesman said that the aircraft is equipped with new seats, modern and comfortable cabins which will improve the quality of travel facilities and PIA products. He said that the aircraft will be operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes and added that the aircraft has been acquired on a 6-year dry lease, at the end of which PIA may take ownership of the aircraft by mutual consent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022