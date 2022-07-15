Filing of returns: KTBA urges FBR to extend date deadline

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend date of e-filing of sales tax monthly returns till July 31, 2022. In a letter sent to the FBR chairman, Rehan Jafri, president KTBA stated the last date for filing the quarterly statements under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and monthly sales tax returns under the Sales Tax Act for the Tax Period of June 2022 is due on July 20, 2022, and July 15, 2022, and July 18, 2022, respectively.

However, they are facing a shortage of time to feed and put all the data entries in the quarterly statement and monthly sales tax returns due to the Eid holidays. Therefore, he has requested the FBR chairman to extend the date till July 31, 2022, to facilitate KTBA’s members for proper compliance with the statutory liability.

