Jul 15, 2022
Pakistan

AJK’s PM pays tribute to Baba-e-Poonch

APP 15 Jul, 2022

MIRPUR (AJK): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while paying tributes to Baba-e-Poonch, late Colonel Khan Muhammad Khan, said that the departed leader would be remembered for a long time for his selfless services for the people of the liberated territory.

He made these remarks while talking to members of the Supreme Council of Sudhan Education Conference (SEC) who called on him in the federal metropolis on Thursday, said a press release. Founder Chairman Kashmir Orphan Trust, Chaudhry Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Lauding Khan’s Mithi Atta Movement, the AJK premier said that the movement, started by the deceased leader in 1934, was in tune with the requirements of the time, the fruits of which were reaped for a long time.

He said that in view of the fast-changing requirements there was a dire need to bring structural reforms within this important social institution to conform it in line with the requirements of modern times.

He said that General (retd) Sardar Mohammad Aziz Khan should be made head of the organization’s governing body. Stressing the need for adopting an inclusive approach, the PM said that it was imperative to infuse new blood in the organization and get it freed from all prejudices.

“The organization should be free from all prejudices and well reputed individuals should be included in the organization so that the institution can be further expanded”, the prime minister said.

The PM on the occasion assured his support to the visiting delegation.

President SEC, Major (rtd) Sardar Mushtaq Khan gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister regarding the SEC. He also invited the PM to attend the Sudhan Educational Conference.

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Baba e Poonch

