Hamza vows not to indulge in politics of revenge

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Thursday they would not indulge in politics of revenge as was practiced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Criticising Imran Khan, he said the PTI politics was based on revenge and hatred. “Hatred must be eradicated to take the country forward,” he said in a statement.

Talking about the by-elections in Punjab, he expressed optimism about his party’s victory and claimed that everything will be clear on July 17 as we will bag all the 20 seats. He said, “We will not do vindictive politics like Imran Niazi after getting victory and we have to improve the national economy by working jointly.”

Moreover, the Chief Minister ordered the Rawalpindi Commissioner to use all out resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi.

The CM directed that district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and other departments should remain vigilant and water disposal should be ensured in the minimum possible time.

The concerned officials should also remain present in the field to supervise water disposal, he added. The drainage of water should be completed with a professional approach to minimise the problems of the people. Similarly, smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.

