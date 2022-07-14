AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodities, banks drag TSX lower after jumbo rate hike

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as weak oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks and banks slid on fears that Wednesday’s surprise 100-basis-point interest hike by the central bank could hit mortgage growth.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 391.4 points, or 2.1%, at 18,223.79.

Piling pressure on the commodity-heavy index, energy and materials stocks fell 4.1% and 4.4%, respectively, tracking the drop in commodity prices due to a stronger dollar and fears of a recession from aggressive monetary policy tightening across countries.

The S&P/TSX index headed to its fifth straight session of losses after extending its losing streak on Wednesday following a full percentage point rate hike by the Bank of Canada and as data showed U.S. inflation soaring more than expected.

The financials sector fell 2.6% as investors worried that the central bank’s supersized hike could put the brakes on the country’s once-frothy housing market and weigh on banks’ profits.

“Banks do better when short term rates are lower than long term rates, so one of the impacts of that increase of 100 basis points is that it makes the yield curve flat or inverted,” said Lorne Steinberg, president of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

“One of two things will happen. Either we will get a recession, then the Bank of Canada at some point can start cutting rates and that will normalize the yield curve or we will escape recession and long term rates will probably rise.”

Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.8% after the miner said it expected lower realized copper prices in the second quarter.

Brookfield slid 2.8% after Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of the Canadian company and U.S. private equity firm DigitalBridge.

TSX Toronto stocks Canada’s main stocks index Toronto stocks exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Commodities, banks drag TSX lower after jumbo rate hike

KSE-100 up 1.16% as market cheers revival of IMF programme

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Pakistan's rupee closes with marginal gain against US dollar

US, Israel sign joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

PML-N cannot win Punjab by-polls even with 'umpires' help: Imran Khan

I will seek federal cabinet's permission to arrest Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir

Read more stories