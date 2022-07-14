AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
AVN 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
EFERT 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
EPCL 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.92%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
TPLP 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 15,521 Increased By 52.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 42,258 Increased By 394.9 (0.94%)
KSE30 16,145 Increased By 181.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases amid broad dollar strength

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased on Thursday, reflecting the broad strength of the dollar after the U.S. inflation accelerated to a more than four-decade high.

U.S. consumer prices in June were 9.1% higher than a year earlier, the largest increase since 1981, leaving the Federal Reserve most certain to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate for the yuan at 6.7265 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7300 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7242 at midday, 43 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said losses in the yuan against the backdrop of dollar strength were limited by a central bank signal of less accommodative monetary policy in the second half of the year.

“The PBOC looks satisfied with the current policy setting and we expect the central bank to stick to the targeted easing to support real economic activities and boost the weak sectors,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, noting such a stance should be “mildly supportive to the yuan”.

China’s yuan eases as weak euro, COVID flare-ups weigh

Some traders said comments in an official publication reiterating increased resilience of the FX market also prevented the local currency from sinking further in morning trading.

“Despite fluctuations in economic data in the short term, the COVID situation is improving, pro-growth policy is taking effect, and the basic balance of payments including trade in goods and direct investment is strong,” the China Forex Magazine, a publication owned by the country’s FX regulator, said in an article published late on Wednesday.

Separately, markets will quickly shift their attention to China’s second-quarter gross domestic product and activity indicators due on Friday, when the PBOC is also expected to roll over 100 billion yuan worth of medium-term policy debt.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimated that second-quarter GDP had been just 1% higher than a year earlier, the annual growth rate slowing from the 4.8% seen in the first quarter.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 108.298 from the previous close of 107.957, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.7265 per dollar.

Yuan US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases amid broad dollar strength

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Oil prices drift sideways ahead of potential large US rate hike

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Read more stories